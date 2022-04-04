AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $24.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 0.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AT&T as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.36 billion, down 12.7% from the year-ago period.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $156.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.71% and -7.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% lower. AT&T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AT&T currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.76.

Also, we should mention that T has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

