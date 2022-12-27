AT&T (T) Launches Gigapower JV as Commercial Fiber Platform

AT&T Inc. T has inked a definitive agreement with asset management firm BlackRock for an undisclosed amount to form a joint venture that will operate a commercial fiber platform to tap the lucrative fiber optic business. Dubbed Gigapower LLC, the joint venture initiative with BlackRock Alternatives will seek to provide a best-in-class fiber network to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and other businesses across the country.



Leveraging its extensive fiber network and nationwide sales capabilities, AT&T aims to utilize Gigapower to commercially deploy a fiber network at 1.5 million customer locations outside the perimeter of its traditional 21-state wireline service footprint. This is likely to spur economic development in each of the communities in which Gigapower will operate.



This fiber deployment will be in addition to AT&T’s existing target of more than 30 million fiber locations, including business locations, by the end of 2025. The incremental revenues from this joint venture and its likely impact on cash flow owing to capital investments are likely to be disclosed in the 2023 financial guidance slated to be released in concurrence with the fourth-quarter results.



AT&T plans to deploy a standard-based nationwide mobile 5G network to obtain a seamless transition of Wi-fi, 5G devices and Long-Term Evolution. It intends to deploy 5G on low and mid-band spectrum holding.



The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the upcoming 5G boom. As the first carrier in the industry, AT&T has presented its 5G policy framework that will stand on three vital pillars — fixed wireless, edge computing and 5G. It is focusing on a fiber densification strategy, which is anticipated to enhance broadband connectivity for consumers and enterprises, alongside 5G deployments boosting the end-user experience.



AT&T has acquired 80MHz of mid-band spectrum in the C-Band auction for a total consideration of $27.4 billion. These airwaves offer better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in urban and rural areas. Through its Multi-access Edge Compute solution, the company offers the flexibility to manage data more appropriately. It leverages an indigenous software-defined network to provide low-latency, high-bandwidth applications for faster access to data processing.



The stock has lost 26.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 15%.



