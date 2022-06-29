AT&T (T) Inks Deal to Connect Amarillo City With Fiber Network

AT&T Inc. T has inked a contract with the city of Amarillo, TX, for $24 million to build a state-of-the-art fiber network across the region. The project, contingent upon the funding approval by the city, aims to bridge the digital divide by connecting more than 22,000 customer locations with improved broadband connectivity.



Over the past few quarters, AT&T has been focusing on aggressive fiber build-out initiatives as it seeks to connect 3.5-4 million additional locations with fiber each year to significantly increase its existing fiber footprint to more than 30 million locations by the end of 2025. The company expects that 75% of its network footprint will be either served by fiber or 5G, which will likely halve its legacy copper services exposure. These simplification initiatives are likely to drive additional cost savings while creating new revenue-generating opportunities.



The carrier is striving to become the leading broadband provider in the country, focusing on 5G and fiber network connectivity, as the industry continues to benefit from a healthy uptick in demand in the post-pandemic market revival. The company is aiming to profitably increase its postpaid subscriber base by leveraging its network quality and market penetration capabilities. Riding on its go-to-market strategy, AT&T expects to witness healthy subscriber momentum with the migration of customers to its unlimited plans.



While optimizing operations, AT&T intends to deploy 120 MHz of mid-band spectrum to considerably expand its 5G coverage, which currently spans more than 16,000 cities and towns, covering above 255 million people. In order to upgrade its existing infrastructure facilities for 5G and fiber deployment, AT&T plans to invest $24 billion each in 2022 and 2023, and about $20 billion starting from 2024. As a standalone company, it intends to pay more than $8 billion in dividends to shareholders, which represents a payout of about 40% against the expected free cash flow of $20 billion in 2023. It further plans to reduce its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to the 2.5 range by the end of 2023.



AT&T is increasingly focusing on its customer-centric business model to attract and retain customers for a lower churn rate. The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans. This, in turn, is expected to result in year-over-year growth in wireless customers with unlimited tariff plans.



The stock has lost 28.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



