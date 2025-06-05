AT&T (T) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with AT&T (T) standing at $27.68, reflecting a +1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.83%.

The telecommunications company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AT&T in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.53, signifying a 7.02% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $30.53 billion, indicating a 2.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $124.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.41% and +1.57%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AT&T. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. AT&T currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AT&T is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.24.

It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 3.81. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Wireless National industry stood at 3.21 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

