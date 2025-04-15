AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) ended the recent trading session at $27.50, demonstrating a +1.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 1.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of AT&T will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.52, showcasing a 5.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $30.44 billion, indicating a 1.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $123.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.31% and +1.31%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AT&T. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% higher within the past month. Right now, AT&T possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AT&T is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.28.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 3.11. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Wireless National industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.11.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

