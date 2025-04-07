AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $26.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.23% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 1.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AT&T in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 5.45% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30.5 billion, indicating a 1.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $124.15 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.31% and +1.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% lower. As of now, AT&T holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AT&T is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.83.

One should further note that T currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.05. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.