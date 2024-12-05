AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the latest trading day at $23.88, indicating a +1.47% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

Shares of the telecommunications company witnessed a gain of 5.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AT&T in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.48, marking a 11.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $32.38 billion, indicating a 1.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and a revenue of $122.32 billion, representing changes of -9.13% and -0.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AT&T. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% lower. AT&T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AT&T is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.4.

We can also see that T currently has a PEG ratio of 3.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

