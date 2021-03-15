AT&T (T) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $29.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 3.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.36% in that time.

T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.66 billion, down 0.29% from the year-ago period.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $172.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.26% and +0.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note T's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.19.

Also, we should mention that T has a PEG ratio of 3.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

