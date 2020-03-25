AT&T (T) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $28.40, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 24.79% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 18.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2020. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.65 billion, down 0.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $182.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.56% and +0.57%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, T is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.27, so we one might conclude that T is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

