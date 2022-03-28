AT&T (T) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $23.87, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

AT&T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.36 billion, down 12.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $156.77 billion, which would represent changes of -9.71% and -7.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.39% lower. AT&T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AT&T currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.67.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.