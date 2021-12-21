AT&T (T) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $24.47, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 2.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

AT&T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.01 billion, down 10.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $167.07 billion, which would represent changes of +8.49% and -2.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. AT&T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AT&T has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 49.73, so we one might conclude that AT&T is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.