AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $27.40, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.54 billion, down 1.88% from the year-ago period.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $171.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.4% and +0.06%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, T currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.76.

It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow T in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.