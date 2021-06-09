AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $29.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 10.17% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, down 6.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.66 billion, up 4.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $173.29 billion, which would represent changes of -0.31% and +0.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, T currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 48.61.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 2.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

