AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $28.71, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 1.12% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2021. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.72 billion, down 0.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $173.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.63% and +0.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note T's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.33.

Also, we should mention that T has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

