AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $37.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 4.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59%.

T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 23, 2019. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.25 billion, down 1.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $182.49 billion, which would represent changes of +1.42% and +6.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. T currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.03, so we one might conclude that T is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

