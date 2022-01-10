AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $26.46, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 15.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AT&T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.01 billion, down 10.23% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. AT&T currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AT&T's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.05, which means AT&T is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 2.23 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow T in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.