AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $24.82, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 3.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.66% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AT&T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.01 billion, down 10.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $167.09 billion, which would represent changes of +8.49% and -2.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. AT&T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AT&T's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.48, so we one might conclude that AT&T is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that T currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

