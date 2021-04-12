AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $29.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 1.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.61% in that time.

T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.25 billion, down 1.25% from the year-ago period.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $170.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.63% and -0.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, T currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.47.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 3.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

