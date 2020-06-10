AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $32.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 10.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.33 billion, down 8.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $170.95 billion, which would represent changes of -9.52% and -5.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. T currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, T is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.23.

We can also see that T currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

