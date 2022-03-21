AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $23.16, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 2.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AT&T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. On that day, AT&T is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.44 billion, down 12.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $156.85 billion, which would represent changes of -10.29% and -7.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.89% lower. AT&T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AT&T is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.41, so we one might conclude that AT&T is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.