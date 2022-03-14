AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $22.89, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 3.9% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AT&T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.52 billion, down 12.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $153.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.94% and -9.22%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AT&T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AT&T is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.07.

Also, we should mention that T has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

