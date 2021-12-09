AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $22.94, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 7.13% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AT&T as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 26, 2022. On that day, AT&T is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.06 billion, down 10.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $167.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.81% and -2.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. AT&T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AT&T is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 50.38.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow T in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.