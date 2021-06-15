AT&T (T) Boosts FirstNet Network on Yankton Sioux Reservation

AT&T Inc. T has expanded the FirstNet network to improve the critical wireless connectivity for first responders serving the Yankton Sioux Tribal communities.



FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority — an independent agency within the federal government.



FirstNet is a nationwide, high-speed wireless broadband network that is dedicated to public safety. It allows first responders, emergency personnel and other essential workers to communicate during emergencies.



AT&T has added a purpose-built cell site southwest of Wagner, SD on the Yankton Sioux Reservation near Marty. This new site will increase network coverage and capacity for first responders and residents of Marty in southern Charles Mix County.



The FirstNet site will give first responders priority access to voice and data. The network build is guided by direct feedback from public safety stakeholders.



Between 2018 and 2020, AT&T invested almost $80 million in its wireless and wireline networks in South Dakota. The telecom giant’s commitment spans all layers of the network — from fiber to 5G to FirstNet.



AT&T is using a high-quality spectrum, Band 14, to extend the reach of FirstNet. This new infrastructure will also help improve the overall coverage for AT&T’s wireless customers on the Yankton Sioux Reservation.



AT&T is increasingly focusing on its core wireless business, wherein it is seeing solid demand for its services. The company continues to invest in key areas for long-term sustainable growth.



AT&T’s shares have lost 5.5% in the past year against 11.8% growth of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Altice USA, Inc. ATUS and Vicor Corporation VICR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.