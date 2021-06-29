AT&T (T) Boosts FirstNet Network in South Carolina's Chester

AT&T Inc. T is sparing no effort to ensure that public safety officials have greater access to the connectivity they need to address incidents.



The telecom giant recently announced the expansion of FirstNet network that will improve the wireless communications of first responders of Chester, SC.



FirstNet is a nationwide, high-speed wireless broadband network that is used for public safety. It allows first responders, emergency personnel and other essential workers to communicate during emergencies. It is built by AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority — an independent agency within the federal government.



AT&T has added a purpose-built cell site, which will provide 4G LTE and HD voice service for enhanced coverage along highway 72 in Chester between Leeds and Eureka Mill. This new site will give first responders on FirstNet priority access to voice and data.



Between 2018 and 2020, AT&T invested almost $800 million in its wireless and wireline networks in South Carolina. The company’s commitment spans all layers of a network, ranging from fiber and 5G to FirstNet.



The network is being built under direct feedback from public safety officials. AT&T is using Band 14 and its commercial spectrum to extend the reach of FirstNet. The new infrastructure will also help improve the overall coverage for AT&T’s wireless customers in Chester County.



AT&T is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for its wireless services. The company continues to invest in key areas for long-term sustainable growth.



AT&T’s shares have lost 4.8% in the past year against 6.3% growth of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are United States Cellular Corporation USM, Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.9%, on average.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.

