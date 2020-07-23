AT&T (T) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss on COVID-19 Woes

AT&T Inc. T reported relatively healthy second-quarter 2020 results with adjusted earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same as coronavirus pandemic hit top-line growth, fueling uncertainty within the organization and limiting future visibility. Despite the worldwide mayhem that led to short-term financial impacts, the company expects to continue investing in key areas and adjust its business according to the demand of the situation to fuel long-term growth, while maintaining a healthy dividend payment and actively pruning debt.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, AT&T reported net income of $1,229 million or 17 cents per share compared with $3,713 million or 51 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The decline in GAAP earnings was primarily attributable to lower revenues stemming from lower demand due to the virus outbreak.



Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings were 83 cents per share compared with 89 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents.

ATT Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ATT Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ATT Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Quarterly GAAP operating revenues decreased 8.9% year over year to $40,950 million, largely due to lower revenues from legacy wireline services, lower advertising and content revenues from WarnerMedia, domestic video and adverse currency translation effects. Notably, AT&T had an estimated adverse impact of $2,810 million from coronavirus during the quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41,393 million.



Operating income for the quarter was $3,532 million compared with $7,233 million in the prior-year quarter owing to Vrio goodwill impairment and severance charges along with incremental costs due to the virus outbreak. This resulted in respective operating income margins of 8.6% and 16.7%. Adjusted operating income for the reported quarter was $8,972 million compared with $9,899 million in the year-earlier quarter, for respective adjusted operating income margins of 21.9% and 22%. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $14,112 million from $15,041 million.



During the reported quarter, AT&T experienced a net increase in total wireless subscribers of 2.2 million to reach 171.4 million in service. Postpaid churn was 1.05% compared with 1.07% in the year-ago quarter with improvement in phone churn partially offset by tablet churn. Postpaid phone-only average revenue per user (ARPU) decreased 1.9% year over year to $54.47 with lower international roaming revenues and waived fees.

Segmental Performance

Communications: Total segment operating revenues were $33,592 million, down 4.7% year over year with decline in all businesses. Service revenues from the Mobility unit declined 1.1% year over year to $13,669 million, while equipment revenues improved marginally to $3,480 million. Revenues from the Entertainment Group were down 11.4% to $10,069 million due to decline in premium TV subscribers and legacy services, while that from Business Wireline decreased 3.5% to $6,374 million due to lower legacy voice and data services.



Segment operating income was $8,112 million compared with $8,671 million in the year-ago quarter for respective operating margin of 24.1% and 24.6%. Segment EBITDA was $12,751 million compared with $13,255 million in the year-ago quarter, for respective margins of 38% and 37.6%.



WarnerMedia: From second-quarter 2020 onwards, AT&T has included Xandr business, which was a separate business segment until now, within WarnerMedia. Total segment revenues were $6,814 million, down 22.9% year over year with decline across all business units. While Turner revenues declined due to lower advertising revenues, that from HBO and Warner Bros. were down due to lower subscription revenues and lower contribution from theatrical and games, respectively. Operating income was down 16.6% to $1,699 million, primarily due to higher programming and expenses related to the launch of HBO Max, for corresponding margin of 28.1%. Segment EBITDA was $2,080 million compared with $2,399 million in the prior-year quarter.



Latin America: Total operating revenues were $1,232 million, down 29.9% year over year, due to adverse foreign currency translation and challenging macroeconomic conditions arising from the coronavirus-induced turmoil. EBITDA decreased to $33 million from $63 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 2.7% and 3.6%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

AT&T generated $20,925 million of cash from operations for the first half of 2020 compared with $25,336 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow at quarter end was $7,593 million compared with $8,812 million in the year-ago period. As of Jun 30, 2020, AT&T had $16,941 million of cash and cash equivalents with long-term debt of $153,388 million. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was about 2.6x.

Moving Forward

Management has refrained from giving any definite outlook for the third quarter as well as for full year 2020 due to the evolving nature of the contagious disease and its grave impact on the economy, as it is yet to fathom the full impact on its business with lack of visibility. AT&T is evolving its distribution channels for changing customer demands and emphasizing on self-installation and software-based platforms to redefine its business plans for the virus outbreak. While optimizing operations, it is aiming to increase efficiencies to lower costs while supporting employees and customers with various financial packages.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AT&T currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the industry include Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI and Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



Cogent has long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.6%. It delivered positive earnings surprise of 12.3% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



Cambium Networks has long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. It delivered positive earnings surprise of 111.4% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



T-Mobile has long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.6%. It delivered positive earnings surprise of 19.4% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.