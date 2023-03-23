AT&T (T) Aims to Enhance Nationwide 5G and Fiber Connectivity

AT&T Inc. T, one of the prominent wireless network providers, recently reported that it is making crucial investments in critical areas to enhance nationwide connectivity and capacity and improve the robustness of existing network infrastructure. The company reported that its coverage area had reached more than 2.91 million square miles and its 5G network now covers 290 million people across the U.S.



The organization has spent more than $140 billion over the past five years building network infrastructure in the country, and it plans to keep up this trend to connect more people. The company's fiber network has expanded by more than 60,000 miles in 2022, enabling an increase of 23% in data traffic on a daily average over the previous year.



In some tribal and rural areas, access to premium connectivity is still an issue, and the digital divide continues to be a hindrance to the overall growth potential. AT&T is investing to address this digital inequality and increased coverage by more than 40% on federally recognized tribal lands in the last two years. It is also taking the initiative to construct a space-based cellular broadband network to ensure reliable and fast broadband connectivity in remote and difficult-to-reach locations.



Moreover, drastic climate change is a major issue today and its impact on the weather and ecology cannot be ignored. Natural calamities often lead to the destruction of network infrastructure and affect commercial activities in the region. AT&T’s innovation and important investment in power back systems mitigated the probability of major outages by 35%.



AT&T, with its advanced climate change analysis tool, aims to make data-driven decisions to enhance the durability of its infrastructure. The company is considering all aspects and is ready to extend itself to provide optimum, seamless service to end users and build the network for tomorrow.



The company is benefiting from the 5G boom. As the first carrier in the industry, the company has unveiled its 5G policy framework that will hinge on three pillars — mobile 5G, fixed wireless and edge computing. To have a seamless transition among Wi-Fi, Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G services, AT&T intends to deploy a standards-based nationwide mobile 5G network. Its 5G service entails the utilization of millimeter wave spectrum for deployment in dense pockets while in suburban and rural areas; it intends to deploy 5G on mid- and low-band spectrum holdings. It believes that as the 5G ecosystem evolves, customers can experience significant enhancements in coverage, speeds and devices



The company anticipates gaining a competitive edge over rivals through edge computing services that allow businesses to route application-specific traffic where they need it and where it’s most effective — whether that’s in the cloud, the network or on their premises. Through its Multi-access Edge Compute solution, the company offers the flexibility to manage the data traffic better. AT&T expects edge computing solutions to be widely available in autonomous vehicles, drones, robotic production lines and autonomous forklifts in the near future.



AT&T has lost 20.8% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 13.5 %.



AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



