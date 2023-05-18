AT&T Stockholders Re-elect Company's 10 Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - At the annual meeting of stockholders, each of the 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term, AT&T Inc. (T) said in a statement.

The stockholders also voted to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditors (95.2% of votes cast in favor).

In advisory votes, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T's executive officers (92.3% of votes cast in favor), and the frequency with which stockholders vote on executive compensation (95.7% cast in favor of an annual vote).

Additionally, two proposals submitted by stockholders were defeated: The request to adopt an independent board chairman policy with 65.6% of votes cast against. The request to commission a third-party, independent racial equity audit with 78.5% of votes cast against.

