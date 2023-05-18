News & Insights

Markets
T

AT&T Stockholders Re-elect Company's 10 Director Nominees

May 18, 2023 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - At the annual meeting of stockholders, each of the 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term, AT&T Inc. (T) said in a statement.

The stockholders also voted to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditors (95.2% of votes cast in favor).

In advisory votes, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T's executive officers (92.3% of votes cast in favor), and the frequency with which stockholders vote on executive compensation (95.7% cast in favor of an annual vote).

Additionally, two proposals submitted by stockholders were defeated: The request to adopt an independent board chairman policy with 65.6% of votes cast against. The request to commission a third-party, independent racial equity audit with 78.5% of votes cast against.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.