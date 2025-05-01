AT&T Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Dallas, Texas-based AT&T Inc. ( T ) is one of the largest wireless service providers and leading communications service carriers in North America. With a market cap of $196 billion , AT&T operates through the Communications and Latin America segments and serves over 240 million people as their carrier.

Shares of the telecommunications giant have notably outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. T has soared 64% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 10.6%. Moreover, shares of T are up 21.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 5.3% decline.

Looking closer, AT&T has also outpaced the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund's (XLC) 22.6% rise over the past 52 weeks and 1.4% decline on a YTD basis.

AT&T’s stock prices rose marginally following the release of its mixed Q1 2025 results on Apr. 23. The company reported revenue of $30.6 billion, a 2% increase year-over-year, driven by growth in Mobility and Consumer Wireline revenues. It added 324,000 postpaid phone subscribers, with postpaid phone churn of 0.83%, while postpaid phone ARPU rose 1.8% year over year. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.51, reflecting a 6.3% increase from the prior-year quarter. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS to range between $1.97 and $2.07.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect T's adjusted EPS to decline 8.4% year-over-year to $2.07. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 16 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 30, Tigress Financial raised AT&T's price target to $34 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, AT&T's mean price target of $29.41 implies a modest 6.2% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $34 suggests a staggering 22.7% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.