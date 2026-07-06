AT&T Stock Plummets 27.5% in a Year: Should You Buy in the Dip?

AT&T, Inc. T stock plunged 27.5% over the past year compared with the Wireless National industry’s decline of 21.7%. The stock has underperformed compared to the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth during this period.



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The company has underperformed its peers like Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS over the past year. Shares of Verizon have dipped 0.5%, while TMUS stock has plummeted 25.3% during the same period.

Key Growth Drivers

AT&T expanded 400G wavelength connectivity to 40+ U.S. metros, enabling AI-ready, high-capacity enterprise networking. T’s 400G capability now covers 440,000 properties serving more than 2.3 million business tenants. The expansion has significantly boosted AT&T’s capability in the AI and enterprise networking space.



The company is benefiting from solid traction in the wireless vertical. It has added 294,000 postpaid phone subscribers during the quarter. Postpaid phone churn was 0.89%. The company is focused on increasing the number of households that subscribe to both AT&T wireless and broadband services, including AT&T Fiber and AT&T Internet Air. Its convergence strategy is paying off well, as evidenced by recent quarterly results. Around 42% of AT&T’s advanced home Internet users also subscribe to its wireless services. T recently introduced AT&T OneConnect. The product combines fiber and wireless into a single subscription. Growing adoption of such plans will deepen customer relationships and increase convergence.



AT&T continued to execute on its long-term connectivity strategy by strengthening its fiber footprint. During the first quarter, the company completed the Lumen fiber acquisition ahead of schedule. The buyout has added 1.1 million fiber customers and more than 4 million fiber locations. Along with these developments, AT&T continues to execute on its transformation initiatives, including AI-driven automation and digitalization, to support its target of $4 billion in annual cost savings by 2028.



The company has reaffirmed its guidance for 2026. It is targeting 3-4% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026. Free cash flow is targeted at more than $18 billion in 2026, in excess of $19 billion in 2027 and in excess of $21 billion in 2028, alongside an adjusted earnings outlook of $2.25 to $2.35 per share for 2026. Given the highly competitive nature of the industry, this is a positive outlook.

Major Challenges for T

The U.S. wireless market remains highly saturated. The company faces strong competition from other players such as Verizon and T-Mobile. Verizon is also aggressively expanding its fiber footprint. It is also offering wireless and fiber bundled solutions to increase customer retention. Such initiatives could hinder AT&T’s fiber expansion and convergence strategy to some extent.



Amid intense competition, AT&T expects to invest $23-$24 billion annually through 2028 to expand fiber and maintain its wireless network. Sustaining such high capex for a few years may impact free cash flow growth and put pressure on margin at least in the near term. The company is also expanding its AI networking infrastructure, but AI monetization remains a long-term growth prospect, not an immediate revenue generator.



Net debt increased sequentially following the Lumen fiber acquisition. AT&T ended the first quarter with $11.96 billion of cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $138.41 billion. The time interest earned ratio has decreased to 4.8 from 5 in the fourth quarter of 2025. At the end of the first quarter, the company had a current ratio of 0.92 and a cash ratio of 0.24. It indicates the company may face challenges in meeting short-term debt obligations.

Estimate Revision Trend of T

Earnings estimates for AT&T for 2026 and 2027 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of T

From a valuation standpoint, AT&T appears to be trading relatively cheaper compared to the industry and trading below its mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company shares currently trade at 8.52 forward earnings, lower than 60.11 for the industry and the stock’s mean of 11.49.



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End Note

Strong fiber momentum and wireless customer additions are major growth catalysts. The convergence strategy is boosting customer retention. AI-ready network expansion supporting enterprise demand is a positive. However, stiff competition and elevated debt levels are major concerns for investors. Monetization of AI-ready infrastructure remains a long-term prospect. High capital investment to support infrastructure expansion may impact free cash flow growth to some extent. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AT&T appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.