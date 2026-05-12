AT&T Stock Outpaces Industry Year to Date: How to Play the Stock

AT&T, Inc. T has gained 2% year to date compared with the Wireless National industry’s growth of 1.4%. The stock has also underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth during this period.



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The company has underperformed its peers like Verizon Communications Inc. VZ but outperformed T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon has rallied 17.5%, while T-Mobile has lost 4.8% year to date.

T Rides on Fiber Expansion, Convergence Strategy

AT&T is aggressively expanding its fiber footprint. The company has reached more than 37 million fiber locations, the highest in America. It is aiming to expand this footprint to more than 60 million locations by the end of the decade.



Fiber is emerging as a critical component for AI native connectivity, cloud applications, streaming, gaming, enterprise workloads and next-generation digital experiences. Amid this backdrop, AT&T’s continuous investment in developing a robust fiber architecture nationwide will likely bring long-term benefits.



The company is also taking several steps to position itself as a next-generation enterprise networking and cybersecurity provider. It is the first major North American telecom provider to launch a post-quantum cryptography-enabled SD-WAN platform in partnership with Cisco. With the advancement of quantum computing, the legacy encryption models are becoming ineffective. Businesses in sectors such as financial services and healthcare deal with a vast amount of sensitive data. The advanced SD-WAN platform will empower businesses to protect customer data against quantum threats. Such innovation bodes well for sustainable growth.



T recently reported that 42% of advanced home internet customers also subscribe to AT&T Wireless. The company is strategically pushing bundled wireless and broadband services. This bundled ecosystem reduces churn and lowers customer acquisition costs.

High Debt Burden, Fierce Competition Are Challenges

AT&T carries substantial long-term debt obligations and ongoing interest expenses. As of March 31, 2026, AT&T had $12 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $131.6 billion of long-term debt. Interest expense exceeded $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone. This limits the company’s financial flexibility, leaving less room for execution setbacks if fiber investment stays elevated.



The company operates in highly competitive markets. Competitors like Verizon, T-Mobile, and Comcast continue to offer discounted plans and run promotional activities to gain users in a highly saturated market. This creates pressure on wireless pricing, broadband pricing and drives up subscriber retention expenses. To maintain its competitive edge, the company had to invest heavily in fiber deployment, 5G spectrum and network upgradations. In the first quarter, capital expenditures were $4.88 billion, up 14.0% year over year. These investments may support long-term growth, but they are impacting free cash flow in the near term. In the first quarter, free cash flow was $2.51 billion in the first quarter of 2026, down from $3.15 billion in the year-ago period.



AT&T is still experiencing a decline in its legacy businesses. Legacy segment operating revenues fell 25.3% year over year to $1.77 billion as customers continue to migrate away from copper-based voice and data services.

Estimate Revision Trend of T

Earnings estimates for AT&T for 2026 have increased over the past 60 days, while for 2027, the estimates have remained unchanged.



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Key Valuation Metric of T

From a valuation standpoint, AT&T appears to be trading relatively cheaper compared to the industry and trading below its mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company shares currently trade at 10.45 forward earnings, lower than 11.92 for the industry.



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End Note

AT&T continues to invest in fiber and 5G to expand advanced Internet reach and drive more households to buy wireless and home Internet together. The company is benefiting from solid growth in fiber and fixed wireless advanced Internet customer net additions. Aggressive fiber network expansion will likely bring long-term gains. Its convergence strategy is improving churn.



However, a high debt burden makes it vulnerable to economic downturns and undermines investment in growth initiatives to some extent. Fierce competition in the U.S. wireless market remains a concern. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AT&T appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.