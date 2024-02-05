AT&T Stock Analysis: Why T Shares Are a Must-Own for Value and Dividends

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Last year, technology stocks ruled and telecoms like AT&T (NYSE:T) got left behind. So, what will an AT&T stock analysis predict for 2024? While the company’s earnings outlook didn’t impress Wall Street, value seekers and yield hunters should still consider a share position in AT&T.

AT&T is a telecommunications giant, but the company isn’t revered by modern investors like it was 40 or 50 years ago. Yet, this doesn’t mean AT&T should be off of your radar screen. You’ll find, after conducting your due diligence, that T stock checks a lot of the boxes that discerning investors should look for.

Play the Long Game With T Stock

Instead of focusing on the latest shiny object in the markets, I encourage you to think long-term. This often means choosing blue-chip names like AT&T with rich histories instead of flavor-of-the-month startups.

Here are some signs that T is the right choice for mature investors. First of all, since the stock has underperformed high-flying tech stocks, AT&T now offers an excellent value.

In fact, AT&T’s GAAP trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is just 8.72x. In contrast, the sector median P/E ratio is 17.83x, which is twice as much as AT&T’s P/E ratio.

Next, I’ll give a shout-out to passive-income investors all over the world. You’ll be glad to know that AT&T pays a forward annual dividend yield of 6.46%. That’s quite generous, compared to the communication-services sector’s average dividend yield of 2.541%.

A good value and a high dividend yield tend to pay off in the long run. So, don’t look for any get-rich-quick schemes with AT&T stock. Just relax, sit back and reinvest those delightful dividend payments every quarter.

AT&T Demonstrates Meaningful Growth

What about growth, though? Investors can check that box for AT&T, as well. In 2023’s fourth quarter, the company’s cash from operating activities increased 10% year over year to $11.4 billion. Furthermore, AT&T’s free cash flow grew from $6.103 million in the year-earlier quarter to $6.373 million in Q4 of 2023.

Moreover, AT&T’s fourth-quarter revenue increased 2.2% YOY to $32 billion, beating Wall Street’s consensus forecast of $31.46 billion. It’s fair to conclude that AT&T had a decent quarter overall.

Granted, AT&T’s bottom-line guidance for the full fiscal year of 2024 was a bit on the soft side. Specifically, the company called for FY2024 adjusted earnings of $2.15 to $2.25 per share, while analysts predicted $2.46 per share.

On the other hand, the soft full-year earnings guidance is, at least in part, due to a temporary issue. As Reuters explained, AT&T wrote down (i.e., revised lower) the value of the company’s “old equipment.”

This isn’t something that investors should expect AT&T to do every quarter, so there’s no need to obsess over the company’s FY2024 earnings outlook.

AT&T Stock Analysis: This May Be the Deal of the Year

This AT&T stock analysis proved a lot of important points. AT&T respects its shareholders and offers generous dividends. Plus, the company certainly isn’t overvalued.

Additionally, AT&T is demonstrating growth in a variety of ways. Investors shouldn’t overlook AT&T even if there are seemingly more exciting or “magnificent” companies out there. All in all, I highly recommend playing the long game by owning T stock and reinvesting those awesome dividend distributions.

