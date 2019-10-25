US Markets

AT&T signs tower sale-leaseback deal with Peppertree for up to $680 mln

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE KEITH

AT&T Inc said on Friday it had struck a sale-leaseback agreement valued up to $680 million with private equity firm Peppertree Capital Management for about 1,000 wireless communication towers.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N said on Friday it had struck a sale-leaseback agreement valued up to $680 million with private equity firm Peppertree Capital Management for about 1,000 wireless communication towers.

Peppertree will purchase more than 1,000 AT&T towers, and the telecom operator will lease back capacity on the towers from Peppertree.

The deal comes as the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier aims to cut its huge debt pile, which stood at $157.79 billion as of end-June, according to a regulatory filing.

AT&T expects to close a substantial number of towers by the end of the year.

In 2013, AT&T agreed to lease the rights of about 9,100 company-owned wireless towers to Crown Castle International Corp CCI.N for nearly $4.85 billion.

AT&T has been facing pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to end its acquisition spree and focus on improving its business.

The company is set to report its third-quarter results on Oct. 28.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular