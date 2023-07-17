News & Insights

AT&T shares hit three-decade low as lead cables risks weigh

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 17, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by Chibuike Oguh for Reuters ->

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Shares of AT&T Inc T.N fell more than 5% to hit their lowest level in thirty years on Monday, after analysts downgraded the stock following a news report that the telecommunications giant left toxic lead cables buried across the United States.

A Wall Street Journal report on July 9 named AT&T and Verizon VZ.N among several telecom giants that abandoned a sprawling network of underground toxic lead cables, with a huge number of them possibly contaminating neighboring soil and drinking water sources.

Analysts at Citigroup and JPMorgan both lowered their recommendations on AT&T shares in recent days. The stock has lost a quarter of its value so far this year, having dropped 12% since the Wall Street Journal report. The shares hit a low of $13.68 in Monday's session, the lowest since March 1993.

AT&T faces unquantifiable financial risks that would create a "long term overhang" for the stock since the company probably has a significant exposure to the toxic lead cables with its network reaching about 40% of homes in the U.S., Citi analysts, led by Michael Rollins, said in an investor note.

Rollins cut his rating on AT&T's stock to "neutral" from "buy" and slashed his price target to $16 from $22.

JPMorgan analysts led by Philip Cusick on Friday downgraded their rating on AT&T to "neutral" from "overweight," citing worries over the repeated downward revisions for the company's key wireless and fiber growth businesses, the high interest rate environment, and new uncertainty over lead-sheathed cables.

"We have discussed the copper lead sheathing situation with many industry contacts and have been unable to find a reasonable way to calculate any potential liability, but believe that AT&T will have the largest exposure given its massive LEC [local exchange carrier] business as well as owning the original AT&T long haul network," JPMorgan wrote.

AT&T's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 is less than the industry median of 8.78, according to Eikon data.

Shares of Verizon were also down on Monday, falling 5.5% to $32.14, a nearly 13-year low. Verizon's stock has lost more than 10% since the Wall Street Journal report.

Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel said Friday that while "this situation warrants watching, we don’t expect the telecom industry will bear substantial legal liability."

