AT&T shareholders vote against approving executive compensation

By Sheila Dang

April 30 (Reuters) - AT&T IncT.N shareholders on Friday voted against a measure to approve executive compensation, according to preliminary voting results from the company's annual meeting.

AT&T did not give a number for the opposing votes, but said preliminary results showed 49% were cast in favor of approving executive compensation.

The total compensation package for Jason Kilar, chief executive of AT&T's media unit WarnerMedia, was more than $52 million, more than double the $21 million for AT&T CEO John Stankey, according to the company's proxy statement.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Richard Chang)

