AT&T shareholders vote against approving executive compensation

April 30 (Reuters) - AT&T T.N shareholders on Friday voted against a measure to approve executive compensation, according to preliminary voting results from the company's annual meeting.

AT&T said preliminary results showed 49% of votes were cast in favor of approving executive compensation.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.