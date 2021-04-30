AT&T shareholders vote against approving executive compensation
April 30 (Reuters) - AT&T T.N shareholders on Friday voted against a measure to approve executive compensation, according to preliminary voting results from the company's annual meeting.
AT&T said preliminary results showed 49% of votes were cast in favor of approving executive compensation.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang)
