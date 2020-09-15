US Markets
T

AT&T sees increased demand in unlimited plans from entertainment push

Contributors
Sheila Dang Reuters
Kenneth Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

AT&T Inc said new entertainment services like its HBO Max streaming service have helped sustain demand in high-end unlimited wireless subscription plans.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N said new entertainment services like its HBO Max streaming service have helped sustain demand in high-end unlimited wireless subscription plans.

The company also said it will continue to spend its cash on fiber and its 5G high speed wireless network, John Stankey, Chief Executive of AT&T, said on Tuesday at the annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia media and communications conference.

AT&T has spent more than $135 billion to stitch together a media company, satellite TV provider and advertising platform to grow its business. But it has faced skepticism from investors.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((K.Li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular