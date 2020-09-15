AT&T sees increased demand in unlimited plans from entertainment push

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N said new entertainment services like its HBO Max streaming service have helped sustain demand in high-end unlimited wireless subscription plans.

The company also said it will continue to spend its cash on fiber and its 5G high speed wireless network, John Stankey, Chief Executive of AT&T, said on Tuesday at the annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia media and communications conference.

AT&T has spent more than $135 billion to stitch together a media company, satellite TV provider and advertising platform to grow its business. But it has faced skepticism from investors.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

