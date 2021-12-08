AT&T Seems Cheap, but Don’t Discount Future Risks

AT&T (T) stock certainly seems like the ultimate deep-value play, with shares caught amid a vicious multi-year decline. Before you go bottom-fishing the telecom giant, though, investors should get a better grasp of the risks that lie ahead.

The dividend, which yields north of 9%, is destined for the chopping block, with the Warner Media spin-off booked for mid-2022. Although the dividend is poised for a reduction, a post-Warner 50% cut seems to be mostly baked in at current levels.

Following such a reduction, investors can expect a yield in the more sustainable 4-5% range. As the company continues divesting its media assets, the new AT&T seems more focused.

Narrowing the firm's sights on 5G and fiber could bode well for AT&T and bring a bottom in the stock. The company's mobile and internet businesses have done remarkably well, with fiber subscribers poised to grow by "at least" 1 million for another year.

Once the Warner Media spin-off completes, one can only expect even more strength as the company moves ahead with its fiber and 5G wireless deployment.

Sure, 5G and fiber are the new norm for many, but the growth runway remains large, both from an availability and network quality standpoint. Undoubtedly, 5G is a significant step, but the rollout isn't over yet. The current generation of telecom tech will stand to get even better with time, and AT&T will play a major role in driving the push.

With AT&T stock trading at just one times sales and 6.4 times free cash flow, I am mildly bullish on the stock. That said, some bumps in the road are to be expected in a big media spin-off year. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Recent Wireless Strength Is Strong; Could Get Stronger in 2022

AT&T's third-quarter results were quite encouraging, with 928,000 net postpaid phone users added. Undoubtedly, the quarterly jump in additions is the largest in around 10 years and could represent a turning point as the company transitions.

I expect more such strength as the broader economic reopening continues and more users shift a larger chunk of their data to 5G networks and away from their home WiFi. Without colossal media assets to worry about, there's no telling how much AT&T can add to its telecom strengths over the next few years.

The company has lost a bit of shine from its two wireless rivals but looks to be in a great spot to play catch-up. Indeed, the slimmer, new version of AT&T looks far more investable than the media-telecom conglomerate that fell so quickly out of favor.

Investors should expect the firm to benefit from ridding itself of assets that caused some diseconomies of scale. However, it's tough to gauge just how much of a boost AT&T will stand to get and whether it'll be enough to allow the stock to break out after many years of underwhelming results.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, AT&T has a Hold consensus rating, based on two Buys, five Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average AT&T price target of $29.29 implies 26.8% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $26 per share to a high of $36 per share.

The Bottom Line on AT&T Stock

As the company moves on from its past mistakes, yield-seeking investors could have a lot to gain from standing by AT&T as it looks to change for the better.

On paper, AT&T's divestment plans sound good. Still, there are considerable risks ahead, most notably from tech titans like Amazon (AMZN), that could disrupt the wireless internet market over the latter half of the decade.

Indeed, Amazon's internet satellite ambitions, like the metaverse, may seem incredibly far-fetched today. Nonetheless, such risks should be carefully weighed as they could have a detrimental impact on telecoms around the globe.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette owned shares of Amazon at the time of publication.

