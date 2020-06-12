AT&T seeks sale for Warner Bros. gaming unit, could fetch about $4 bln - CNBC

June 12 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N is discussing a sale of its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment gaming division in a deal that could fetch about $4 billion, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Videogame publishers Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O, Electronic Arts Inc EA.O and Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O have expressed interest in buying the gaming division that owns the popular videogame "Mortal Kombat", the report said.

AT&T said it does not comment on rumor and speculation.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

