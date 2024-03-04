News & Insights

AT&T Says Still On Track To Meet FY24 Guidance

March 04, 2024 — 06:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Telecom major AT&T Inc. (T) Monday announced that it continues to be on track to meet its financial guidance for the fiscal 2024.

Ahead of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, the company said that it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of $2.15 to $2.25 for the full year.

Twenty one analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters are expecting the company to report earnings of $2.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-off items.

In pre-market activity, AT&T shares are trading at $16.99, up 0.06% on the New York Stock Exchange.

