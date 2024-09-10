News & Insights

Markets
T

AT&T Says Remains On Track To Meet All Of Its Consolidated Financial Guidance

September 10, 2024 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) said that it continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all of its consolidated financial guidance.

John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, addressed shareholders at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, offering an update on the company's progress.

To support its ongoing investment in 5G and fiber, the Company continues to expect 2024 capital investment in the $21 billion - $22 billion range.

AT&T said it also remains focused on driving incremental efficiencies through its goal of $2 billion+ in run-rate cost savings by mid-2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.