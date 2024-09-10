AT&T Says Remains On Track To Meet All Of Its Consolidated Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) said that it continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all of its consolidated financial guidance.

John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, addressed shareholders at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, offering an update on the company's progress.

To support its ongoing investment in 5G and fiber, the Company continues to expect 2024 capital investment in the $21 billion - $22 billion range.

AT&T said it also remains focused on driving incremental efficiencies through its goal of $2 billion+ in run-rate cost savings by mid-2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.