AT&T Says Customers Data Was Illegally Downloaded

(RTTNews) - AT&T (T) Friday said calls and text massage records of nearly all of AT&T's cellular customers between May 1, 2022 and October 31, 2022 were stolen by hackers.

The customer data was illegally downloaded on a 'third-party cloud platform', the telecom giant came to know this in April.

Upon investigation, the company found out that the compromised data includes records of calls and texts of nearly all of AT&T's cellular customers, customers of mobile virtual network operators using AT&T's wireless network, as well as AT&T's landline customers who interacted with those cellular numbers between May 1, 2022 - October 31, 2022. Records from January 2, 2023, were also stolen for a very small number of customers.

The stolen data does not contain content of calls, texts, or personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth or other personally identifiable information, AT&T confirmed.

Currently AT&T believes that the data is not publicly available.

The company is working with law enforcement in its efforts to arrest those involved in the incident.

At least one person has been apprehended, AT&T said in a statement.

