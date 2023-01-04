AT&T Says Continues To Focus Efforts On Driving Solid Growth In 5G And Fiber Services

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it continues to focus its efforts on driving solid growth in 5G and fiber services, driven by continued high demand for connectivity.

At the Citi Media & Entertainment Conference, AT&T's chief financial officer, Pascal Desroches, said that the company does not expect wireless industry growth levels to mirror those experienced in 2021 or the first half of 2022. Its demand remains healthy.

The company continues to see solid demand levels via its consistent go-to-market approach despite opting not to be as promotional as peers during the recent holiday selling season.

Desroches noted that AT&T plans to provide detailed 2023 guidance when it announces earnings later this month.

Desroches indicated he expects 2023 free cash flow growth to be supported by wireless revenue growth from a bigger postpaid phone base with increasing ARPUs; growth in fiber subscribers, ARPUs and revenues.

Desroches reiterated AT&T's commitment to its target of 30 million-plus fiber locations, including business locations, by the end of 2025. The company ended the third quarter of 2022 with the ability to serve 18.5 million consumer locations and approximately 3 million business customer locations with fiber.

