AT&T Rises 5% On Analyst Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Shares of telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) are rising more than 6% on Thursday morning at $23.61.

Morgan Stanley reportedly upgraded AT&T to "Overweight" from "equal-weight".

Today, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2022.

AT&T stock has been trading in the range of $22.02- $33.88 in the past 52 weeks.

