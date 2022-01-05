Markets
T

AT&T Reports Full-year Postpaid Phone Net Adds Of 3.2 Mln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it delivered total postpaid net adds of 1.3 million, including approximately 880,000 postpaid phones, during the fourth quarter of 2021. The company added approximately 270,000 fiber subscribers for the quarter.

For the full-year 2021, postpaid phone net adds were 3.2 million, the company's highest annual postpaid phone net adds in more than a decade. Full-year fiber net adds totaled about 1.0 million.

AT&T ended the year with approximately 73.8 million total global HBO Max and HBO subscribers, ahead of prior guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular