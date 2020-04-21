AT&T Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Analysts expect AT&T to report 85 cents in adjusted earnings per share, down from 86 cents a year earlier. Revenue is estimated to come in at $44.2 billion, versus $44.9 billion.

AT&T’s DirecTV satellite TV and WarnerMedia entertainment units were already facing pressure from changing technologies and consumer preferences before the coronavirus appeared.

Telecom and media conglomerate AT&T will report its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. Unlike its main rivals, the company has expanded beyond the traditional phone business in recent years. That gives it a very different profile entering a coronavirus and social-distancing induced recession.

The U.S. wireless industry is a relatively good place to be during a global pandemic. High recurring revenue, little person-to-person contact, and increasing demand for connectivity are all advantages. Even in the ensuing recession, most cash-strapped consumers will be slow to cancel their monthly phone plans when looking to save.

The traditional media industry, on the other hand, is hurting and will continue to face headwinds. Major advertisers are cutting back on TV spending, movie theaters are closed, and production of new content is delayed as long as physical distancing requirements remain in place.

AT&T (ticker: T) has exposure to both, with a highly profitable wireless business focused on transitioning to next-generation 5G networks. Its DirecTV satellite TV and WarnerMedia entertainment units were already facing pressure from changing technologies and consumer preferences before the coronavirus appeared.

On Wednesday, investors will be paying close attention for any details on how the company’s businesses performed at the end of the first quarter, when the coronavirus impact began to be felt. They will also be listening for any forecasts management can give for the rest of the year, and any details on plans to return capital.

Reflecting its more cyclically exposed profile, AT&T stock has lagged behind its competitors and the broader market this year. The stock had lost 18.3% after dividends through Monday’s close. That compares with a 10.5% drop for the S&P 500 and 3.3% for Verizon Communications (VZ). T-Mobile US (TMUS) shares, meanwhile, have climbed 14.7%, boosted by the long-sought approval of its acquisition of Sprint, which closed on April 1.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_cc91e71161fa77d892e0757c.json

Here is a snapshot of Wall Street’s expectations and some recent history:

• AT&T’s recent major deals include the $67 billion acquisition of DirecTV in 2015, and the $109 billion purchase of Time Warner, which closed in 2019. The stock had a strong year of outperformance in 2019, but it has lagged behind the market and its peers over the past several years.

• Activist hedge fund Elliott Management disclosed a large stake in AT&T last fall and advocated to the company’s board for several changes to its operations, capital allocation, and acquisition strategies. In response to Elliott’s proposals, AT&T unveiled a three-year plan that included new targets for earnings, shareholder returns, cost reduction, and profit margins. Investors will want to hear whether management is still confident that it can achieve that guidance.

• AT&T’s WarnerMedia division is planning a new direct-to-consumer streaming service, HBO Max, this spring. Netflix (NFLX) and other offerings have seen a boost in use as people are stuck at home during the pandemic. Production of some original shows meant to be ready for the service’s debut is reportedly delayed. Any commentary from management on plans for HBO Max will get plenty of attention.

• AT&T’s weakest division last year was DirecTV, as promotional periods ended for many customers who cancelled at elevated rates. More than 4 million cut the cord—or about 17% of DirecTV’s subscriber base. An economic recession and pressure on consumers’ budgets could lead them to cancel their satellite TV bundles at faster rates.

• Overall, analysts expect AT&T to report 85 cents in adjusted earnings per share, down from 86 cents a year earlier. Revenue is estimated to come in at $44.2 billion, versus $44.9 billion. Analysts forecast $14.4 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, which would also be down from $14.8 billion last year.

• Wall Street analysts are largely on the sidelines: 66% have a Neutral or equivalent rating, while 31% recommend a Buy. One analyst rates AT&T at Sell. Their average target price is $35.36, about 14% above its $30.98 closing price on Monday. AT&T stock also pays a 6.6% annual dividend yield.

AT&T management scheduled a conference call with analysts for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.