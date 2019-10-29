AT&T Reportedly To Acquire 'South Park' Streaming Rights For About $500 Mln

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia acquired the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the animated hit "South Park" for its new HBO Max service, according to the reports citing people familiar with the matter. WarnerMedia has paid about $500 million for the rights.

All episodes from the previous 23 seasons of the show will be available on HBO Max starting in June 2020, and new episodes will debut on the service 24 hours after they air on Viacom Inc.'s Comedy Central. "South Park" will continue to stream on Hulu until then, the reports said.

