AT&T Reportedly In Talks To Merge Content Assets With Discovery

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) is in talks to merge its content assets with Discovery Inc. (DISCK, DISCA), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said that discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty the companies will lead to a transaction.

In February, AT&T had reached a deal with private equity firm TPG Capital to make its struggling satellite TV provider DirecTV a new standalone company.

The deal would establish a new company that will own and operate AT&T's U.S. video business unit consisting of the DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services. The new company will have an enterprise value of $16.25 billion.

