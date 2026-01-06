Markets
AT&T To Relocate Corporate Headquarters From Downtown Dallas To Plano

January 06, 2026

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T), the telecommunications giant, has announced that it is relocating its corporate headquarters from downtown Dallas to Plano, as revealed in an internal email to employees on Monday.

CEO John Stankey mentioned that this decision came after about a year of thoughtful consideration and planning. They've picked a new site at 5400 Legacy Drive in Plano.

Currently, AT&T has nearly 6,000 employees working in its downtown Dallas headquarters, which is located in the 37-story Whitacre Tower, according to estimates from 2022.

City officials shared that Dallas made efforts to keep the company within the city, but AT&T ultimately preferred a more suburban campus with plenty of land for future growth.

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert and Mayor Eric Johnson recognized that AT&T's leadership was leaning towards a large, sprawling campus instead of a tall office tower.

Johnson pointed out that Dallas' economic strengths were a big draw for AT&T when it came to the city back in 2008, and since then, Dallas has evolved into a global economic hub.

On the other hand, Plano's Mayor, John Muns, welcomed the news, calling it a significant reinvestment in the Legacy business district that will boost the area's innovation scene.

This move does leave some questions about AT&T's downtown properties, including the Discovery District campus that opened in 2021.

The company mentioned it anticipates the new headquarters in Plano to start being occupied by mid-2028.

