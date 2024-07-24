AT&T Reiterates FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) reiterated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share on wireless service revenue growth of 3 percent and broadband revenue growth of 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.22 per share on revenue growth of 0.4 percent to $122.89 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company said it expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share growth.

