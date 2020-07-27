AT&T Reaches Nationwide 5G Coverage to Foster Innovation

AT&T Inc.'s T 5G network is currently available to consumers and businesses across the United States. The telecom giant’s latest 5G markets include Little Rock, AR; Jacksonville, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Houston, TX, among others.



A month ago, AT&T launched 5G in 28 additional markets to cover 179 million people. It also deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology, which enables service providers to share the same channel between 4G and 5G users simultaneously. Now with a nationwide 5G connectivity, AT&T will be able to build better custom experiences for businesses to engage with their customers in innovative ways.



Starting Aug 7, the company will add 5G accesses to its Unlimited Starter wireless plan for consumers as well as to Business Unlimited Web-Only and Starter plans. AT&T’s strategy of deploying 5G in sub-6 and mmWave spectrum bands will likely provide the finest mix of speeds, latency and coverage.



Customers can experience 5G with capable devices, including Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 family, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, LG V60 ThinQ 5G and LG VELVET 5G. Prepaid customers can get a 5G-enabled device at an AT&T store. On Aug 21, Cricket Wireless customers will be able to activate 5G service on Samsung Galaxy S20+.



It is believed that AT&T has the nation’s fastest wireless network and the largest network in North America. Its wireless network covers more than 99% of America-based citizens and its fiber network is one of the largest in the country. The company connects more IoT devices than any other provider in North America. AT&T invested more than $135 billion in its wireless and wireline networks over the past five years.



AT&T is focused on providing customers broadband through its fiber and mobile networks. It is moving forward with its transformation plan, including operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company will continue aligning its operations with the new customer demand model. This is to maintain its commitment to pay out dividends to shareholders and lower debt. For 2020, the company expects the dividend payout ratio to be in the 60% range.



AT&T’s shares have lost 23.3% compared with 5.3% decline of the industry in the past six months. The company has a dividend yield of 7% compared with 4.2% of the industry.







AT&T carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



